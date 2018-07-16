Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Forthcoming polls is between culture and ideologies, says Sirajul Haq

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the rulers failed to deliver despite being in power for 70 years.

Speaking in a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, he said that there will be a positive change in the country if people exercise their right to vote justly.

"Karachi faced the consequences of disastrous policies. State is responsible to ensure basic human rights," the JUI-F chief said. "If the rulers cannot give basic security. Do they have the right to remain in power."

The MMA leader said that the economy has been destroyed and the country will soon be going to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. 

"MMA's government in the KPK reduced Rs80billion loans. The province generated its own debt-financing mechanism," he added. "But today the province is in debt of Rs350 billion."

The MMA leader said that Jinnah in his speech said that the country's economy should be run according to the Islamic principles. 

Contest between ideologies, culture: Siraj 

Earlier, MMA leader Siraj-ul-Haq said that the forthcoming polls is not between individuals but between ideologies and culture. He said that those spending funds to support the religious coalition are doing 'Jihad-e-Kabeer'.

The Jamat-e-Islami leader said that the Almighty Allah will shower his blessings over the country if the nation decides to implement Islamic system in the country. 

JI leader Sirajul Haq. Photo: File

Siraj said that the country needs a political leadership which doesn't take directions from the United States of America.

The MMA vice president said that Pakistan needs an honest leadership and lamented that political parties are not serious to implement Islamic system in the country. 

He promised that the religious coalition will bring a uniform health and education system, claiming that education budget will exceed defence if they are voted in power. 

