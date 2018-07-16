Celebrities, politicians express shock over Karachi amusement park crash

KARACHI: Multiple notable people took to social media to condemn the incident, offering prayers, urging authorities to question those responsible, and take adequate action.



"Saddened to hear about the accident at Askari Amusement Park in old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi, which took the life of one little girl. My heartfelt condolences to her. family. May Allah protect Pakistan and Pakistanis everywhere," Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, said.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Dr Arif Alvi wrote that he "visited the injured from the Askari Amusement Park accident tragedy at Jinnah hospital and inquired about them as well as talked to the families".



Ali Raza Abidi, a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), suggested that "compensation to the families should be issued".

"Commissioner Karachi and DC East have assured an investigation on the fatal negligence at Askari Park to fix responsibility which [cost] a life and many injured."

Naz Baloch of the PTI wrote: "Strict safety rules should be followed and security assured in all parks to avoid such incidents in future."



Singer Fakhr-e-Alam, however, said: "This is not the 1st incident that happened at the Askari amusement park."

The girl "died because park owners have old rides that will not be allowed to operation in [other] countries.

"Not only should the park management be held responsible but also the park authority."