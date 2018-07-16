Can't connect right now! retry
Post-mortem report reveals Faisalabad minors’ death caused by asphyxiation

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Photo: File

FAISALABAD: A post-mortem report issued Monday morning of two minors, who were allegedly tortured and thrown into a pond two days prior, has revealed the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation.

The initial post-mortem report had suggested three-year-old Rehan and seven-year-old Ayyan had been murdered, however, the new post-report suggests the brothers had died due to a lack of oxygen.

On Sunday, the police had found the bodies of the two minors floating in a pond after the family of the deceased had initiated a search for the missing minors but failed to find them.

The family of the boys had also alleged that the boys had been kidnapped and then subjected to torture before being killed. 

The police have arrested two men in connection with the murder and are continuing their investigation.

