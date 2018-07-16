Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz files appeal against rejection of Al-Azizia, Flagship references in IHC

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks during a UK PMLN Party Workers Convention meeting with supporters in London on July 11, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged the rejection of a petition to transfer the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Limited references in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

Last week, the Sharif family had filed a petition to move the two corruption references out of Accountability Court-I's Judge Muhammad Bashir. Remarking that only the high court held the mandate to transfer the case, Judge Bashir had rejected the transfer petition.

In the appeal filed in the high court, Nawaz's legal counsels maintained that since Judge Bashir had already decided on the Avenfield properties case, the remaining corruption references should be transferred to another accountability court.

Nawaz's lawyers further stated that a verdict on the report prepared by the Panama Papers joint investigation team (JIT) report and Gulf Steel Mills had already been announced and these two matters were common in the pending references.      

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar file appeal against Avenfield verdict in IHC

Appeal asks for accountability court's verdict to be declared void and convicts to be released on bail

On July 6, Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties corruption reference while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Additionally, Capt (retd) Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

After the court's verdict, the remaining cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited.

Sharifs file appeal against Avenfield verdict

Earlier today, the Sharifs filed an appeal against the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference in IHC.

The appeal — that highlights the legal flaws in the Avenfield judgement — asks for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void and the three convicts to be released on bail. 

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Multan hotel explosion claims three lives

Multan hotel explosion claims three lives

Updated an hour ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolt: report

Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolt: report

 Updated 46 minutes ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Updated 3 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 5 hours ago
NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM