Monday Jul 16 2018
PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

Monday Jul 16, 2018

“Had Khattak done anything in the past five years he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” Chandio said-Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Maula Bux Chandio on Monday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for using abusive language against opponents, and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against it.

In a statement, Chandio said PTI chief Imran Khan and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak have polluted politics with their indecent language.

“Had Khattak done anything in the past five years he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” he said, in an apparent reference to a video showing Khattak hurling abuses against PPP. 

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

'Entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf praised move to slap Daniyal Aziz'

Also criticising ECP, the PPP leader said the election body by not taking action against abusive language during rallies has become partial.

PPP had also earlier blamed PTI for using derogatory language against political opponents. In March, PPP leader Khursheed Shah alleged that both PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz engage in defamatory politics.

