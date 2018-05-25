Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque on Friday said party chief Imran Khan praised him for slapping Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz earlier on Tuesday.



During their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat', Aziz had called Haque a 'thief', after which the PTI leader had lost his cool and slapped him on live television.

PTI leader Naeemul Haque slapped Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz on live television on May 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

In a statement today, Haque said Imran had said that the PTI leader had done 'the right thing' by slapping Aziz.



"The entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf praised this step of mine," said the politician.

'PTI premeditated slapping incident'

Responding to the incident, Aziz had remarked that PTI had provoked him in a pre-meditated move. Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Wednesday, the minister said none of his comments could have warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

'Unfortunate spur of the moment reaction'

Haque had taken to Twitter later and said that while it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Aziz’s abusive language against the PTI leadership and attack on Pakistan Army generals was regrettable, unacceptable, and condemnable.

“I hope he [Daniyal Aziz] can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths,” Haque had added.