Naqeebullah's father expresses lack of confidence in ATC judge

Father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Mohammad Khan Mehsud, while addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club on May 28, 2018. — PPI FILE

KARACHI: The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Monday expressed lack of confidence in the anti-terrorism court's judge hearing the Naqeebullah murder case.



Naseemullah, also known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, was among three others killed by then-SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi on January 13, in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

The ATC resumed hearing the case on Monday, during which Naqeebullah's father, Mohammad Khan Mehsud, lamented that none of their pleas were heard since the arrest of Anwar.

Neither did the judge take notice of Anwar's protocol despite a petition filed earlier, nor she announced any decision on a plea filed pertaining to threats to witnesses, Mohammad Khan said in his petition.



Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud and other men.



Naqeebullah's father said the decision on Anwar's bail plea was made without listening to investigating officer in the case. Mohammad Khan, through his petition, requested for transferring the case to another court.

Meanwhile, Anwar and other accused in the case were produced before the court on Monday.

During the hearing, the counsels of four accused, including DSP Qamar, finished their arguments on their clients' plea for bail.

The prosecution will present its arguments in the case on the next hearing.

The court then adjourned the hearing until Tuesday (tomorrow).