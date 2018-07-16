Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah's father expresses lack of confidence in ATC judge

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Mohammad Khan Mehsud, while addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club on May 28, 2018. — PPI FILE

KARACHI: The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Monday expressed lack of confidence in the anti-terrorism court's judge hearing the Naqeebullah murder case.

Naseemullah, also known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, was among three others killed by then-SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi on January 13, in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

The ATC resumed hearing the case on Monday, during which Naqeebullah's father, Mohammad Khan Mehsud, lamented that none of their pleas were heard since the arrest of Anwar.

Neither did the judge take notice of Anwar's protocol despite a petition filed earlier, nor she announced any decision on a plea filed pertaining to threats to witnesses, Mohammad Khan said in his petition.

Rao Anwar granted bail in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court had reserved its verdict on the case on July 5

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud and other men.

Naqeebullah's father said the decision on Anwar's bail plea was made without listening to investigating officer in the case. Mohammad Khan, through his petition, requested for transferring the case to another court.

Meanwhile, Anwar and other accused in the case were produced before the court on Monday.

During the hearing, the counsels of four accused, including DSP Qamar, finished their arguments on their clients' plea for bail.

The prosecution will present its arguments in the case on the next hearing.

The court then adjourned the hearing until Tuesday (tomorrow).

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judge Bashir to hear Al-Azizia reference in Adiala jail today

Judge Bashir to hear Al-Azizia reference in Adiala jail today

 Updated an hour ago
IHC to hear Sharif family’s appeals against Avenfield verdict today

IHC to hear Sharif family’s appeals against Avenfield verdict today

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

 Updated 9 hours ago
Judge Bashir recuses himself from other two references against Nawaz: sources

Judge Bashir recuses himself from other two references against Nawaz: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

 Updated 14 hours ago
Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

 Updated 13 hours ago
'Kashaf was our reason to smile': Parents of Askari park accident victim

'Kashaf was our reason to smile': Parents of Askari park accident victim

 Updated 15 hours ago
FBR obtains information about Pakistanis' immovable properties in UK

FBR obtains information about Pakistanis' immovable properties in UK

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM