Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

A donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of PTI used it in their rally to elude to a party rival as gadha [donkey]. Photo: ACF Animal Rescue/Facebook

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded on Tuesday to reports that the party’s supporters beat up a donkey in a brutal incident of animal violence during a rally.

“Whether it is PTI supporters who beat up a donkey, or Imran Khan opponents who did the same to a dog.... this reveals a vile degeneration in our basic mindset of humanity. This kind of cruelty has to stop across the board,” the party tweeted.

However, the tweet did not mention if the party was going to take any form of action against those responsible for the vile act.



The response comes after ACF Animal Rescue’s post regarding the torture of the donkey went viral on social media.

“The “donkey [was] beaten to pulp, punched in the face and abdomen several times, nose broken, kicked all over his body until he collapsed, has rope marks and a car rammed into him.....all of this to describe one political party as an 'ass' by some hooligans as written on the poor donkey’s body,” wrote ACF Animal Rescue in a post on social media.

Furthermore, the nostrils of the donkey have been ripped apart and his face continues to bleed from all the wounds, ACF said.

Photo: ACF Animal Rescue

The donkey, who is currently being looked after by ACF Animal Rescue, was saved by a citizen, identified as Abdullah Mahmood, who then called rescue teams to help the animal.

In a social media post, Abdullah Mahmood wrote: “Its 2:30 am... Have been trying to help this poor donkey for more than 2 hours alone now... He seemed sitting injured or ill, unable to move, in the middle of the road, then a car hit and went on ignorantly, passerbys would slow drive and walk away when asked to help.”

However, his calls for help were eventually answered and a rescue team came for the equine.

Regarding the incident, the non-government organisation noted: “With the upcoming elections looming upon us, no one is spared from the wrath of this time...not even the most helpless of animals. This is a hate crime.

“Is this what our country has come to? Or is this what it’s always been? And social media and a little bit of animal welfare has now highlighted what we always were and are. Monsters.

"If this is our general public that can abuse an innocent animal for fun and ridiculous, irrational reasons, because he’s a “Ghadha” then nothing else matters anyway,” the ACF added.