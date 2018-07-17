Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
Current low-level politics dangerous for Pakistan's future: Bilawal

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticised politicians for their exchange of harsh words against each other.

"The current low-level of politics is very dangerous for the future of our country," Bilawal warned as he addressed the media in Islamabad.

Taking a hit at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said, "If prominent leaders engage in such exchanges then the youth will think that this is how one is supposed to act."

"We should teach the youth to contribute in a positive way and not that rather than a battle of ideas you have to psychically attack people," the PPP chairman asserted.

He added, "Our country cannot afford this kind of politics."

"My mother [Benazir Bhutto] taught me that how you conduct yourself in life is how you will be taken," he upheld.

Bilawal further thanked the nation for the "warm reception" as he continues to campaign across the country for the upcoming election — the first of his political career. 

The Bhutto family scion stressed that he is focusing on his party's manifesto and the problems currently faced by the country.

"When my party's members and I are in Parliament, we will try our best to resolve the issues of the people," he said.

"We need to apprise the nation of the problems the country is facing because if we do not involve the public then how will we get out of these problems," he stated.

Later, Bilawal addressed a party rally in Bharakahu, Islamabad. 

Vowing to fulfil the promises he's making, the PPP leader said the party has always battled poverty and gave the example of the Benazir Income Support Programme. 

Bilawal also promised to give interest-free loans to women so they could gain financial independence. 

Bilawal Bhutto addresses crowd in Bhara Kahu/ Geo News screen grab

PPP’s history all about saving Pakistan: Bilawal

The PPP chairman, later in the day, arrived at Faizabad in Rawalpindi, where he addressed a party rally.

He said that the PPP has a history of saving and building Pakistan.

“We are not in competition with any political party or politician, we are fighting against poverty and deprivation,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that his party will resolve every issue through the power of the people. 

