Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC takes notice after passengers complain flight delay at Skardu airport

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Earlier today, DG CAA allegedly took a plane for a private tour, leaving passengers waiting for their scheduled flight-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu notice of difficulties faced by passengers at Skardu airport after the Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allegedly took a group of friends for a special tour of Nanga Parbat on a PIA plane scheduled for a flight.

The court directed CAA and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to submit a report before it withing 48 hours.

Earlier today, sources told Geo News that the DG CAA took a group of friends for a special tour of Nanga Parbat on a PIA plane and that "the tour took place as passengers waited for the plane’s arrival at Skardu airport for their scheduled flight.”

DG CAA denies using PIA plane for private tour

PIA spokesperson apologises, says flight to Skardu was delayed owing to bad weather and not because of the air safari

As per reports, when the plane finally landed at Skardu airport after a delay of hours, passengers protested and lashed out at the DG CAA Hassan Baig.

Baig, however, denied using a plane of the national carrier.

“I went for an air safari on the invitation of PIA CEO,” he upheld adding that the national carrier told him that they are starting an air safari and thus wanted to invite him.

“I have nothing to do with the plane being taken for an air safari,” the DG CAA said while speaking to Geo News via telephone.

“None of my friends was on board the plane,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told Geo News that the flight to Skardu was delayed owing to bad weather and not because of the air safari.

"We had passed on a message to Skardu airport authorities that the flight will be delayed," he added.

PIA didn't compensate despite promise: passenger

A passenger, whose video went viral as she lashed out at DG CAA at Skardu airport over the delay in the flight, told Geo News that the airline did not compensate them despite promising to.

"PIA's chief commercial officer promised us that our ticket money would be refunded owing to the delay," she said.

"However, the chief commercial officer disappeared soon after landing in Islamabad," she added.

The passenger, who identified herself as Muneeza, further said, "We missed our next flight due to the delay in the Skardu-Islamabad flight."

"CAA should conduct an inquiry against PIA and compensate passengers," she said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Updated 19 minutes ago
NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

Updated 33 minutes ago
LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

 Updated 2 hours ago
Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

Updated 47 minutes ago
Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Updated 2 hours ago
Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM