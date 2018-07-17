ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan urges workers to keep campaigning and participate in polls, even if an attack targets him. — Geo News FILE

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday vowed to continue their election campaign despite blasts and attacks targeting the party candidates.



Speaking at a rally in Swabi, Khan urged his workers to keep campaigning and participate in the forthcoming polls, even if an attack targets him.

"In 2018, all political parties are on target except for one party. Enemies do not want elections to be held in the country," he said.

The statement by the ANP chief comes at a time of terrorist attacks targeting political gatherings in the country, two of which were directed at his own party.

ANP candidate Barrister Haroon Bilour was among 22 martyred in a suicide attack on in Peshawar on July 10. On Monday, ANP leader Daud Khan Achakzai was also injured in firing by unknown men in Chaman, Balochistan.

Taking an exception to Imran Khan, the ANP chief said decency in politics ended with Imran's foray into it.

He also condemned Pervez Khattak's 'offensive statement' regarding Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Khan further said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the caretaker government.

Moreover, he lamented that only Tehreek-e-Insaf was allowed to hold rallies in the country.