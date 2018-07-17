Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan urges workers to keep campaigning and participate in polls, even if an attack targets him. — Geo News FILE

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday vowed to continue their election campaign despite blasts and attacks targeting the party candidates.

Speaking at a rally in Swabi, Khan urged his workers to keep campaigning and participate in the forthcoming polls, even if an attack targets him.

"In 2018, all political parties are on target except for one party. Enemies do not want elections to be held in the country," he said.

The statement by the ANP chief comes at a time of terrorist attacks targeting political gatherings in the country, two of which were directed at his own party.

ANP candidate Barrister Haroon Bilour was among 22 martyred in a suicide attack on in Peshawar on July 10. On Monday, ANP leader Daud Khan Achakzai was also injured in firing by unknown men in Chaman, Balochistan.

Taking an exception to Imran Khan, the ANP chief said decency in politics ended with Imran's foray into it.

He also condemned Pervez Khattak's 'offensive statement' regarding Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Khan further said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the caretaker government.

Moreover, he lamented that only Tehreek-e-Insaf was allowed to hold rallies in the country.

More From Election :

Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Updated 20 minutes ago
Guide: How to vote on July 25?

Guide: How to vote on July 25?

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shaheed Benazirabad Division: Election 2018 overview

Shaheed Benazirabad Division: Election 2018 overview

 Updated 2 hours ago
Once united under MQM's flag, three friends battle it out for PS-47 seat

Once united under MQM's flag, three friends battle it out for PS-47 seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

Updated 2 hours ago
ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

 Updated 14 hours ago
Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

 Updated 14 hours ago
Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

 Updated 15 hours ago
People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

 Updated 17 hours ago
ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 19 hours ago
Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

 Updated 23 hours ago
Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

 Updated 24 hours ago
SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

Updated yesterday
Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM