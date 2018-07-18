NAB refutes media reports of summoning PML-N leader Barjees Tahir

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday refuted media reports of summoning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barjeet Tahir over corruption charges in NA-135 constituency.



According to information received by the media, the politician — a former federal minister — was accused of corruption in gas supply in NA-135 (Nankana Sahib-I and Sheikhupura) constituency by the anti-graft body.



A copy of the notification, available with Geo.tv, that said the PML-N leader was summoned to appear before NAB's Lahore division on July 20 was declared counterfeit by the bureau.

A NAB spokesperson clarified that Tahir had not been issued a notice to appear before the anti-graft body. They further added that corruption proceedings had not been taken up against the PML-N candidate.

Tahir is contesting the upcoming polls from NA-117 constituency on a PML-N ticket.

Speaking to Geo News after the anti-graft body refuted media reports, the politician said he had not received a summons notice from NAB.

"I came to know about the issuance of a summons notice through media reports, however, I haven't received it till now. If I receive a notice, I will appear before NAB," he said.

The politician added that he was an advocate of accountability but the process should be across the board. "Currently, NAB is only focused on PML-N," he added.

The anti-graft body has been actively cracking down against corruption, particularly in Punjab. Last month, it arrested PML-N's ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.



However, earlier the month, the anti-graft body announced it would not arrest any election candidate until the general election on July 25.