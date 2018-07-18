Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

NAB refutes media reports of summoning PML-N leader Barjees Tahir

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday refuted media reports of summoning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barjeet Tahir over corruption charges in NA-135 constituency. 

According to information received by the media, the politician — a former federal minister — was accused of corruption in gas supply in NA-135 (Nankana Sahib-I and Sheikhupura) constituency by the anti-graft body. 

A copy of the notification, available with Geo.tv, that said the PML-N leader was summoned to appear before NAB's Lahore division on July 20 was declared counterfeit by the bureau. 

A NAB spokesperson clarified that Tahir had not been issued a notice to appear before the anti-graft body. They further added that corruption proceedings had not been taken up against the PML-N candidate. 

NAB decides not to arrest any candidate until July 25 polls

NAB said it has taken a detailed look into the cases against the PML-N leaders, including the cases against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif

Tahir is contesting the upcoming polls from NA-117 constituency on a PML-N ticket.

Speaking to Geo News after the anti-graft body refuted media reports, the politician said he had not received a summons notice from NAB. 

"I came to know about the issuance of a summons notice through media reports, however, I haven't received it till now. If I receive a notice, I will appear before NAB," he said. 

The politician added that he was an advocate of accountability but the process should be across the board. "Currently, NAB is only focused on PML-N," he added. 

The anti-graft body has been actively cracking down against corruption, particularly in Punjab. Last month, it arrested PML-N's ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

However, earlier the month, the anti-graft body announced it would not arrest any election candidate until the general election on July 25.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

Caretaker Punjab minister details facilities available to Nawaz in prison

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

Efforts to subtract Nawaz will not succeed, says Marriyum

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM