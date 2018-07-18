Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Upcoming Afghan elections good opportunity for Taliban, nation: Ghani

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has once again invited the Taliban for peace talks on Wednesday saying, that the upcoming elections are a good opportunity for them and the nation, Khaama reported.

Speaking during a meeting of the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board in Kabul Ghani said in other countries laws and regulations are modified to pave the way for participation by opposition groups in the elections.

However, when it came to Afghanistan there are no such issues, adding it would be better to conclude a peace deal between the Taliban and the country before the elections rather than later.

Speaking about the ongoing peace process, Ghani said that there is an agreement in the international as well as the Islamic community over the Afghan lead peace process, with the reports stating that the international community does not want peace in Afghanistan is false. 

He added, the peace process is being supported internationally as well as regionally.

Earlier this month, Ghani had declared a formal end to his government’s ceasefire with the Taliban, however, he agreed to full peace talks following a three-day truce during last month’s Eid holiday.

Ghani had ordered government forces to suspend offensive operations for 10 days after the Eid truce on June 15-17, which saw unarmed Taliban fighters mingling with soldiers, police, and civilians on the streets of Kabul and elsewhere.

The Eid ceasefire had conjured hopes of an end to 40 years of fighting in Afghanistan but there was little realistic expectation among security officials and foreign diplomats in Kabul of any immediate breakthrough.

Comments

More From World:

16 drown, 30 missing as refugee boat sinks off north Cyprus: media

16 drown, 30 missing as refugee boat sinks off north Cyprus: media

 Updated 2 hours ago
Egypt targets social media with new law

Egypt targets social media with new law

 Updated 6 hours ago
Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ‘pedo’ slur

Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ‘pedo’ slur

 Updated 8 hours ago
Thai cave boys to leave hospital, speak to media

Thai cave boys to leave hospital, speak to media

 Updated 9 hours ago
US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

 Updated 10 hours ago
Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

 Updated 13 hours ago
Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM