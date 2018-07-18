Upcoming Afghan elections good opportunity for Taliban, nation: Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has once again invited the Taliban for peace talks on Wednesday saying, that the upcoming elections are a good opportunity for them and the nation, Khaama reported.

Speaking during a meeting of the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board in Kabul Ghani said in other countries laws and regulations are modified to pave the way for participation by opposition groups in the elections.

However, when it came to Afghanistan there are no such issues, adding it would be better to conclude a peace deal between the Taliban and the country before the elections rather than later.

Speaking about the ongoing peace process, Ghani said that there is an agreement in the international as well as the Islamic community over the Afghan lead peace process, with the reports stating that the international community does not want peace in Afghanistan is false.

He added, the peace process is being supported internationally as well as regionally.

Earlier this month, Ghani had declared a formal end to his government’s ceasefire with the Taliban, however, he agreed to full peace talks following a three-day truce during last month’s Eid holiday.

Ghani had ordered government forces to suspend offensive operations for 10 days after the Eid truce on June 15-17, which saw unarmed Taliban fighters mingling with soldiers, police, and civilians on the streets of Kabul and elsewhere.



The Eid ceasefire had conjured hopes of an end to 40 years of fighting in Afghanistan but there was little realistic expectation among security officials and foreign diplomats in Kabul of any immediate breakthrough.