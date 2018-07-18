Can't connect right now! retry
ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan over alleged use of foul language against rival political parties and candidates.

The ECP in its suo motu notice directed the PTI chief or his counsel to appear before its four-member bench on Thursday.

"The notice has been taken on the basis of media reports," the ECP said.

Earlier at a political gathering in Narowal, Imran had said that any Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif.

PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

“Had Khattak done anything in the past five years he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” Chandio said

“And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had said. 

Calling PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif a conman, the PTI chief had also said that anyone with a living conscience would not vote for the PML-N.

On Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also asked the ECP to take action against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pervez Khattak and Imran Khan for hurling abuses at political opponents.

PPP leader Maula Bux Chandio said PTI chief Imran Khan and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak have polluted politics with their indecent language.

“Had Khattak done anything in the past five years he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” he said, in an apparent reference to a video showing Khattak hurling abuses at the PPP.

