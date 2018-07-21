Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
MRMukesh Rupeta

NA-198 Shikarpur residents decry false promises made by candidates

By
MRMukesh Rupeta

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

NA-198 Shikarpur. which has been always been the stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is facing countless problems including lack of clean drinking water, sewage water on roads, and the dearth of education and health facilities among others. Photo: file
 

SHIKARPUR: Sewage water flowing on roads with piles of garbage dotting different streets is a common sight for the people of the NA-198 constituency of Shikarpur.

The area, which has been always been the stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is facing countless problems including lack of access to clean drinking water, sewage water on roads, and the dearth of education and health facilities among others.

NA-198 has a population of 1,231,000 and candidates are contesting for its two seats of National Assembly and three seats of the provincial assembly.

Sewage water flowing on roads with piles of garbage dotting different streets is a common sight for the people of the NA-198 constituency of Shikarpur. Photo: Geo News

While speaking to Geo News, the area resident decried the false promises made by the electoral candidates during their campaigns.

During the elections last year, candidates made many false promises. However, nothing was ever done to make the conditions of the area better.

“If they return this year then we won’t even let them sit here,” said an area resident.

Another resident said: “There are so many problems in this area, what problem should be focused on? There are problems related to drainage. Go to any street and you will see sewage water there. It is impossible for the people to even go to the mosque from their houses.”

A third resident shared none of the problems of the area have been solved by the government. “None of our problems were solved. Sewage water continues to flow outside our houses for days but no one does anything,” he said.

On the other hand, the candidates contesting from the constituency have again promised to provide health and education facilities to the people.  

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mir Abid Ali Khan Bhaiyo and independent candidate Dr Ibrahim Jatoi among others are contesting the election from the constituency. 

The candidates claimed that they will bring education and health facilities to peoples’ doorsteps.

“We are working to improve the quality of life through education, health, and the civic communities,” Bhaiyo added.  

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 days ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 2 days ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 2 days ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 3 days ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 days ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 3 days ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 3 days ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 3 days ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 days ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 3 days ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 3 days ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM