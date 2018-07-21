NA-198 Shikarpur residents decry false promises made by candidates

NA-198 Shikarpur. which has been always been the stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is facing countless problems including lack of clean drinking water, sewage water on roads, and the dearth of education and health facilities among others. Photo: file

SHIKARPUR: Sewage water flowing on roads with piles of garbage dotting different streets is a common sight for the people of the NA-198 constituency of Shikarpur.



The area, which has been always been the stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is facing countless problems including lack of access to clean drinking water, sewage water on roads, and the dearth of education and health facilities among others.

NA-198 has a population of 1,231,000 and candidates are contesting for its two seats of National Assembly and three seats of the provincial assembly.

While speaking to Geo News, the area resident decried the false promises made by the electoral candidates during their campaigns.

During the elections last year, candidates made many false promises. However, nothing was ever done to make the conditions of the area better.

“If they return this year then we won’t even let them sit here,” said an area resident.

Another resident said: “There are so many problems in this area, what problem should be focused on? There are problems related to drainage. Go to any street and you will see sewage water there. It is impossible for the people to even go to the mosque from their houses.”

A third resident shared none of the problems of the area have been solved by the government. “None of our problems were solved. Sewage water continues to flow outside our houses for days but no one does anything,” he said.

On the other hand, the candidates contesting from the constituency have again promised to provide health and education facilities to the people.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Mir Abid Ali Khan Bhaiyo and independent candidate Dr Ibrahim Jatoi among others are contesting the election from the constituency.

The candidates claimed that they will bring education and health facilities to peoples’ doorsteps.

“We are working to improve the quality of life through education, health, and the civic communities,” Bhaiyo added.