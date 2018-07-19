Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab (left), Imran Ismail (right). Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PS-111 candidate Imran Ismail was checkmated and left embarrassed after his claim of giving over Rs500,000 tax fall apart.



In a debate held between the PS-111 contestants in a local event, Ismail confidently claimed that he paid Rs550,000 in tax but to surprise for many and shock for Ismail Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab proved the claim wrong by quoting Ismail's tax returns submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Barrister Wahab said that Ismail in actual paid Rs183,000 in taxes and as he has deliberately quoted a wrong figure he has lost the right to be called righteous or truthful.

Imran chose to not give his rebuttal on Wahab's statement.