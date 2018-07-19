Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Qaseem Saeed

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

By
Qaseem Saeed

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

Barrister Murtaza Wahab (left), Imran Ismail (right). Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PS-111 candidate Imran Ismail was checkmated and left embarrassed after his claim of giving over Rs500,000 tax fall apart.

In a debate held between the PS-111 contestants in a local event, Ismail confidently claimed that he paid Rs550,000 in tax but to surprise for many and shock for Ismail Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab proved the claim wrong by quoting Ismail's tax returns submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Barrister Wahab said that Ismail in actual paid Rs183,000 in taxes and as he has deliberately quoted a wrong figure he has lost the right to be called righteous or truthful. 

Imran chose to not give his rebuttal on Wahab's statement. 

More From Election :

ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

Updated 24 hours ago
ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

 Updated yesterday
Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

 Updated yesterday
Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

 Updated yesterday
Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

 Updated 2 days ago
People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 2 days ago
Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

 Updated 2 days ago
Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

 Updated 2 days ago
SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

Updated 2 days ago
Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

 Updated 2 days ago
Too old to run? Not in Pakistan

Too old to run? Not in Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Updated 2 days ago
Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Updated 2 days ago
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM