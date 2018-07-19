Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Qamar Ali

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

By
Qamar Ali

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

KARACHI: A member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was injured in a firing incident in the city’s Quaidabad area late Wednesday night, police said.

According to details shared by the police, Rehmat Ali was injured when shots were fired at a PTI office located near Daud Chowrangi.

The authorities claimed that the firing was perpetrated by a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Anwar Ali, who fled after the shooting. A submachine gun and two magazines were recovered from the site of the incident.

The injured worker was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Earlier on Wednesday, another incident of violence was reported from the federal capital where a scuffle broke out between workers of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and the law enforcement agencies.

MMA candidate claims police opened direct fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

Police, however, claimed the officer was threatened and manhandled and opened fire in self-defence

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan leader Mian Aslam, a candidate representing the MMA, alleged that police opened direct fire at his party's camp as authorities attempted to forcibly shut it down. Police, on the other hand, stated that it only resorted to aerial firing after residents of the area complained of music being played on the MMA's loudspeakers.

