27th Constitutional Amendment to be tabled soon after consulting allies: DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that the federal government would present the 27th Constitutional Amendment in accordance with the Constitution and only after consultation with coalition partners.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formally approached its key ally — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — for its support in introducing the amendment, which would establish a Constitutional Court, and make certain changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

This tweak also sought to amend Article 243 — which pertains to the supreme command of the armed forces — as well as several other key constitutional adjustments, according to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Other proposals included the introduction of executive magistrates, provisions for the transfer of judges, and the removal of protections related to provincial shares in the NFC Award.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Dar said that the government was in the process of introducing constitutional tweaks, confirming that the 27th amendment was "on its way".

"We will try to present it in accordance with the Constitution," he assured, adding that legislators would be able to debate and share their opinions before the matter was referred to the relevant committee.

The deputy prime minister emphasised that the amendment would not be rushed through Parliament. "It will not happen that the amendment is passed in haste — I give this assurance," he said.

Referring to the PPP, Dar said that the government was currently in discussion with its major coalition partner and would also take other allied parties — including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Awami National Party (ANP), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — into confidence before finalising the draft.

"The final document will be presented before the House," he said.

Responding to recent remarks by Bilawal, Dar said it was his right to express his opinion.

"Bilawal Bhutto's observations were not made without basis — those points have been discussed," he added, noting that the government and PPP had reached an understanding and would now bring other allies on board.

Dar directed the law minister to table the amendment in the Senate and send it to the committee. He also suggested that the Senate chairman instruct the committee to invite the National Assembly's law and justice committee to its session for further consultation.

Clarifying the origin of the proposed changes, Dar said: "It was asked where this constitutional amendment is coming from — this amendment is the government's initiative. It is not landing by parachute from anywhere."

He added that the government would continue consultations with partners and legal forums before moving forward with the amendment.

Dar said the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition was the responsibility of the Senate chairman, who makes the decision in his chamber, adding that the government had no objection or obstruction in this regard.

Bill likely to be tabled on Nov 7

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill is expected to be presented before the Senate on November 7 as the federal government is eyeing its passage next week, sources told Geo News.

This development came after the session of the upper house's Business Advisory Committee today amid ongoing political debate on the fresh tweaks.

The upcoming amendment has already sparked political debate across party lines, with several leaders calling for consensus before any constitutional change is brought to the floor.

The sources said the Senate and National Assembly's standing committees would separately review the draft during their respective sessions before the bill is moved for approval.

"The bill is expected to be passed next week after deliberations by both Houses' committees," they added.

'Strengthening defence line'

Separately, Senator Faisal Vawda — while speaking to Geo News at Parliament House — said that the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment was expected to be passed before the end of November.

Vawda said the government and relevant stakeholders were "waiting for the 27th Amendment" which he described as a "positive step" for the country.

He said possible revisions could be made to Article 243 of the Constitution, which deals with the command and control of the armed forces. “The broader national interest requires that we examine how to further fortify our defence line,” he added.

Vawda remarked that modern warfare was no longer limited to traditional battlegrounds. "Wars today are not just fought in the air, on land or at sea. They extend into cyber and hybrid spaces," he said, insisting that Pakistan’s defence posture must continue to adapt.

He dismissed speculation regarding any attempt to dilute the 18th Amendment. "Some people are claiming the 18th Amendment is being rolled back. There is no such thing," Vawda clarified.

Opposition against fresh tweaks

These proposed tweaks were opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging it was a step to abolish the independence of the judiciary.

Salman Akram Raja, a lawyer and the former ruling party's Secretary General, told reporters in Rawalpindi today that the details of the proposed amendments that came out through Bilawal's tweet were "extremely dangerous".

He vowed that his party would oppose the amendment and asked other parties to go against tweaks meant to "change basic structure of the Constitution and the image of independent judiciary".

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah criticised the opposition to the proposed tweaks, saying that they were needlessly being portrayed as a "storm", whereas they posed no threat to democracy or the political system.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" a day ago, he assured the government would consult coalition partners and bring matters forward after consensus.

Sanaullah claimed that there was no disagreement on forming a constitutional court, a proposal included in the Charter of Democracy.

The minister also mentioned that PM Shehbaz Sharif had spoken twice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister, reaffirming that "no constitutional amendment will be made without complete consensus".