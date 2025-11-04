Artefacts recovered in Italy returned to Pakistan after 'decades-long efforts'

This collage shows ancient artefacts, recovered in Italy and returned to Pakistan. — Pakistan's Embassy in Rome

A collection of ancient artefacts recovered in Italy has been returned to Pakistan, marking the latest phase in a years-long effort to restore cultural heritage items illegally taken from the country, Pakistan's Embassy in Rome said on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the artefacts — belonging to the prehistoric Kuli and Naal cultures of Balochistan and dating back nearly 5,000 years — arrived in Pakistan from Rome on October 30, 2025.

A separate consignment returned from Milan earlier this year.

The embassy said nearly 100 culturally significant pieces have been recovered and handed over to Pakistani authorities in Italy over the past 18 years. Seven of those artefacts were formally returned to the Consulate General in Milan in April 2025.

“This recovery of stolen and smuggled artefacts is an outstanding example of cooperation between two friendly states,” the statement read, praising Italy’s role in safeguarding and returning the items.

Both Pakistan and Italy are home to ancient civilisations and Unesco World Heritage sites, making heritage protection a shared priority.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Rome expressed appreciation to Italian authorities for their support, noting that the repatriation reflects “a firm mutual commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage.”

The press release also highlighted the longstanding ties in archaeological research between the two nations. The Italian Archaeological Mission in Swat, established in 1955 by Professor Giuseppe Tucci, has led extensive excavations and academic work, producing nearly 1,500 publications on sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two Italian scholars associated with Pakistan’s archaeological research — Professor Dr Luca Maria Olivieri and Professor Dr Valeria Fiorani Piacentini — have previously been honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (2016) and Tamgha-e-Pakistan (2025), respectively, in recognition of their contributions.

“Pakistan prides itself as a cradle of ancient civilisations, from Mehergarh, Kuli and Naal in Balochistan to the Indus Valley and Gandhara heritage,” the statement added.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Italy.