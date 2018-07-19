ISPR warns against fake threat alerts on social media

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing has warned against fake threat alerts for different cities making rounds on the social media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release issued on Thursday, cautioned citizens that fake threat alerts regarding different cities were being circulated on the social media, and condemned the propaganda aimed at spreading fear among the public.



"This propaganda is a condemnable effort to spread fear [among citizens]. Citizens should keep an eye on fake calls, propaganda," it said in its release.

"ISPR’s official website can be accessed to verify information [attributed to the armed forces]," the press release added.







Cheap handsets and data plans are bringing ever greater number of Pakistanis online, increasing the impending risk of fake news and its consequences in the country.

With many users being first-time internet users unskilled in discerning fact from fiction, Pakistan is a fertile ground for fake news to spread. Awareness is key to fighting false information.