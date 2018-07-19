SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life.



Rai Hassan, who had clinched Sahiwal's NA-162 constituency from a PTI ticket in the 2013 general election, was disqualified in 2015 after the runner-up had challenged his victory.

Rai Hassan was accused of concealing his assets in the nomination papers and defaulting on loans.

During today's hearing, the apex court noted that a five-member bench had already declared Rai Hassan as not being honest and truthful as per the Constitution.

Justice Azmat remarked that the PTI leader was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) under which the disqualification is for life.