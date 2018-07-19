Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court allowed on Thursday Jhang's NA-115 election candidate Sheikh Waqas Akram to contest the July 25 general election.

Akram's candidacy had been challenged by a voter of the constituency, Mohammad Imran. 

However, the election tribunal and then the Lahore High Court had both ruled in Akram's favour following which the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court. 

During today's hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that Akram's nomination papers do not contain any false declarations.

Similarly, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that there is no court declaration against the candidate's college degree. 

The court then dismissed Imran's petition and upheld the Lahore High Court's decision on the matter. 

Will NA-115 Jhang constituents finally have their demands met?

Residents of the constituency complain of persisting unemployment, poor sewerage and lack of colleges and universities

Imran had pleaded the relevant forums stating that the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Akram on the basis of fake academic credentials and concealment of assets.

In the 2015 general election, Akram, chief of banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi and former senator Syeda Sughra Imam are contesting as independent candidates whereas Ghulam Bibi Bharwana will contest the polls on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.

Akram is a former MNA from Jhang and has also remained a former federal minister. 

More From Election :

PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

Updated 42 minutes ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated an hour ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 4 hours ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 7 hours ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 8 hours ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 15 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 18 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

 Updated 18 hours ago
Not getting good reports regarding elections, says Imran

Not getting good reports regarding elections, says Imran

 Updated 19 hours ago
ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 19 hours ago
Senator Ajmal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Ajmal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM