Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court allowed on Thursday Jhang's NA-115 election candidate Sheikh Waqas Akram to contest the July 25 general election.



Akram's candidacy had been challenged by a voter of the constituency, Mohammad Imran.

However, the election tribunal and then the Lahore High Court had both ruled in Akram's favour following which the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court.

During today's hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that Akram's nomination papers do not contain any false declarations.



Similarly, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that there is no court declaration against the candidate's college degree.

The court then dismissed Imran's petition and upheld the Lahore High Court's decision on the matter.



Imran had pleaded the relevant forums stating that the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Akram on the basis of fake academic credentials and concealment of assets.

In the 2015 general election, Akram, chief of banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi and former senator Syeda Sughra Imam are contesting as independent candidates whereas Ghulam Bibi Bharwana will contest the polls on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.

Akram is a former MNA from Jhang and has also remained a former federal minister.