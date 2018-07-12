Can't connect right now! retry
LAALiaquat Ali Anjum

Will NA-115 Jhang constituents finally have their demands met?

LAALiaquat Ali Anjum

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

The National Assembly constituency NA-115 (Jhang-II) is a historically significant stronghold for several important political figures, but residents of the area continue to be plagued by problems such as poor infrastructure and sanitation.

Post delimitation, the constituency has seen some changes but it remains a patchwork of urban areas. Constituents complain of persisting unemployment, poor sewerage infrastructure, lack of colleges and universities and inadequate gas supply. They also demand approval for an industrial estate and conversion of Jhang district into a division, among other matters.

A poster proclaiming 'Give roads, take votes' in Jhang. Photo: Geo News 

In the upcoming general election, former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, religious leader Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi and former senator Syeda Sughra Imam will vie for votes as independent candidates, whereas Ghulam Bibi Bharwana will contest the polls on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ticket.

Poor sewerage infrastructure tops residents' list of concerns. Photo: Geo News

The Jhang Development Alliance, made up of several non-political and business entities in the city, has linked the candidates’ support to their promise of fulfilling a 25-point ‘Charter of Demand’ prepared keeping in view the constituents’ demands.

Will the elections finally bring about a change in the voters’ fortunes or simply prove to be a hollow reiteration of promises? Jhang voters will know in the aftermath of July 25 polls. 

