Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

From NA-67 Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry is the candidate for PTI/ file photo

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has become disgruntled with party Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry over mismanagement and lack of public at a party rally in Jhelum, sources informed on Thursday.

According to sources, due to fallout among local PTI leaders, the number of participants in the rally was considerably low.

It is pertinent to mention that from NA-67 Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry is the candidate for PTI.

In the footage, it can be seen that rows of seats were empty at the venue, whereas, people were present only near the stage.

After the rally, Fawad had said that people of Jhelum weren’t dissatisfied with the PTI. “They had to wait outside the venue,” he further said.

Fawad said that the party organisers of the venue even weren’t able to reach on time, adding that due to security arrangements people faced hurdles in attending the rally.

He still expressed gratitude towards the people of Jhelum for coming to see Imran Khan at Zameer Jafri stadium in such a hot weather.