NAB initiates three separate inquiries against Siraj Durrani

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

NAB has initiated inquiry against Durrani for allegedly owning assets beyond means, and illegally hiring 352 people in various positions in the government

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated three separate inquiries against forme Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani over alleged illegal appointments and assets beyond means, officials said.

The bureau’s regional board approved the initiation of the inquiries at a meeting on Thursday.

The NAB initiated inquiries against Durrani for allegedly owning assets beyond means and illegally recruiting 352 individuals on various government positions.

The anti-graft body has also began investigations in inquiries against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for alleged misuse of funds from 2015 to 2018.

The NAB officials said that Rs36 million were misused out of the budget under Akhtar as mayor.

An inquiry has also been initiated against DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, the officials said.

Qaimkhani faces allegations of making assets worth more than his known sources of income.

