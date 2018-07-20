Erdogan expresses well wishes for Sharif family, Pakistan polls

LAHORE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday expressed his well wishes for the forthcoming elections in Pakistan and the Sharif family.



The Turkish president expressed his well wishes in a letter written to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Erdogan, in his letter, said that the friendly ties between the two countries were further strengthened because of Shehbaz's cooperation.

The people of Pakistan will be voting in General Election 2018, scheduled for July 25, for which electioneering by political parties has been in full swing.

Political leaders have been holding rallies in different parts of the country to woo the voters.

However, the Sharif family remains divided in the run-up to the elections, with former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in prison, after they were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The father-daughter duo was jailed following their arrest upon arrival in Lahore on July 13.