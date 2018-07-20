ATC approves Rao Anwar's bail plea in illegal weapons case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved on Friday former SSP Malir Rao Anwar's bail plea in a case involving the registration of a 'fake' FIR over possession of explosives and illegal weapons.



The ATC had reserved its verdict on Anwar's bail plea on July 17 and announced it today.

The court ordered Anwar to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Following the submission of the bail bond, it is expected that Anwar's release orders will be issued today.

Last week, the ATC granted bail to Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case while approving the former SSP Malir's bail plea the court had directed him to submit Rs1 million in bail bonds.



Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.



He is also facing a case for registering a fake FIR against Mehsud.

Mehsud's father has expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge hearing the murder case while his counsels have claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud's family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs.

Anwar was housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.

A protest in favour of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Islamabad earlier this year. Photo: Reuters

According to the deceased's father, neither did the judge take notice of Anwar's protocol despite a petition filed earlier, nor she announced any decision on a plea filed pertaining to threats to witnesses.

Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Anwar was named an accused in the extrajudicial murder case of 27-year-old Mehsud and three others who were killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13.

Anwar, after absconding in the case since late January, was arrested on the Supreme Court's orders March 21 after he finally appeared in court and was later transported to Karachi.

Following the incident in January, protests had erupted across the country seeking action against Anwar, who is infamous for killing 'terrorists' in staged encounters.