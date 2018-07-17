Can't connect right now! retry
Explosives case: ATC to announce decision on Rao Anwar's bail plea on July 20

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved its decision on Tuesday regarding granting bail to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a case involving possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The ATC will give its verdict on Anwar's bail plea on July 20.

Moreover, a decision has also been reserved regarding the bail plea of DSP Qamar Ahmed along with four others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Last week, the ATC  granted bail to Anwar in the Naqeebullah murder case while approving the former SSP Malir's bail plea the court had directed him to submit Rs1 million in bail bonds.

Rao Anwar granted bail in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court had reserved its verdict on the case on July 5

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

Yesterday, the father of the deceased, while speaking to the media, expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge hearing the murder case.

According to the deceased father, neither did the judge take notice of Anwar's protocol despite a petition filed earlier, nor she announced any decision on a plea filed pertaining to threats to witnesses.

