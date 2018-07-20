Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said his party would prefer sitting in the opposition than form a government with Pakistan Peoples Party or the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Imran said that he will not partner with the two parties to form a coalition government.

Imran says would prefer opposition over coalition with competitors

Khan stressed that setting up a coalition government hampers the implementation of the party manifesto

Expanding on the reasons for the decision, Imran said that reforms would not be possible with such a coalition.

“With PPP, PML-N, [plans to] strengthen institutions, campaigning against corruption and improving FBR [Federal Bureau of Revenue] is not possible,” he said, adding that the two parties are the ones who have destroyed these institutions.

He also said that a hung parliament would be unfortunate for the country at a time when it needs a strong government.

Hung parliaments are usually weak and Pakistan needs a strong government which can take major decisions to tackle pressing issues like the financial crunch, Imran added.

The PTI chief has on a number of times rejected the possibility of forming a government with PPP. He had said in June that setting up a coalition government hampers the implementation of the manifestos of the parties forming the coalition.

More From Election :

Angry protesters tear down independent Jibran Nasir's campaign banners in Karachi

Angry protesters tear down independent Jibran Nasir's campaign banners in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N senators cry foul over 'pre-poll rigging'

PML-N senators cry foul over 'pre-poll rigging'

 Updated 5 hours ago
Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

 Updated 6 hours ago
General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

 Updated 6 hours ago
Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

 Updated 7 hours ago
PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

 Updated 8 hours ago
NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

 Updated 8 hours ago
MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

 Updated 9 hours ago
Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Updated 9 hours ago
Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM