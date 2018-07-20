Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said his party would prefer sitting in the opposition than form a government with Pakistan Peoples Party or the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.



In an interview with BBC Urdu, Imran said that he will not partner with the two parties to form a coalition government.

Expanding on the reasons for the decision, Imran said that reforms would not be possible with such a coalition.



“With PPP, PML-N, [plans to] strengthen institutions, campaigning against corruption and improving FBR [Federal Bureau of Revenue] is not possible,” he said, adding that the two parties are the ones who have destroyed these institutions.

He also said that a hung parliament would be unfortunate for the country at a time when it needs a strong government.



Hung parliaments are usually weak and Pakistan needs a strong government which can take major decisions to tackle pressing issues like the financial crunch, Imran added.

The PTI chief has on a number of times rejected the possibility of forming a government with PPP. He had said in June that setting up a coalition government hampers the implementation of the manifestos of the parties forming the coalition.