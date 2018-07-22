Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GECGeo Election Cell

The third gender candidates in the race

By
GECGeo Election Cell

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

Five transgender candidates will take part in the July 25 vote.

Although, at the onset of the election campaign, 13 transgender candidates filed their nomination papers for the contestable constituencies in both the national and provincial assemblies. But nine were forced to drop out, due to lack of funds. Unlike women and religious minorities, transgenders do not have any reserved seats in the parliament or the provincial houses.

Former lawmaker, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, who formed her own faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has fielded two of the four transgender candidates. The other three are running as independents.

Interestingly, according to data provided by the ECP to Geo.tv, only 1,913 transgender citizens are registered in Pakistan to vote. Even though, a recent population census puts their headcount at over 10,000.

Profiles

Nayab Ali - PTI-G

A PTI-G candidate. Contesting from NA-142 (Okara). Prominent candidates in the constituency are, PTI’s Rao Hassan Sikander and PML-N’s Riyaz ul Haq. 

Ali is a teacher by profession and holds a BS degree in Botany from Punjab University.

Lubna Lal - PTI-G

Lubna Ali pictured with Ayesha Gulalai

A PTI-G candidate. Contesting from PP-26 (Jehlum). Prominent candidates in the constituency are, PTI's Zafar Iqbal and PPP's Kashif Islam.

Nadeem Kashish – Independent 

Contesting from NA-53 (Islamabad). Prominent candidates in the constituency are, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PTI-G’s Ayesha Gulalai Wazir and PTI’s Imran Khan. Kashish is a makeup artist by profession.

Zahid Khan aka Resham - Independent 

Contesting from NA- 69 (Gujrat). Prominent candidates in the constituency are, PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi and PML-N’s Ch. Mubasher Hussain.

Alamgir aka Maria - Independent 

Contesting from PK-31 (Mansehra). A prominent candidate in the constituency is PTI's Babar Saleem Swati.

More From Election :

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

 Updated 4 minutes ago
CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

 Updated an hour ago
Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Updated an hour ago
With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

 Updated 9 hours ago
JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

Updated 12 hours ago
Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

 Updated 14 hours ago
From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

 Updated 14 hours ago
ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM