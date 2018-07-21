Imran shoves party candidate at Karak rally

Can't connect right now! retry
KARAK: A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan shoving past a party candidate during a party rally at Karak emerged on Saturday.

In the video, Imran can be seen mounting the stairs of the stage at Karak rally and then shoving party candidate Shahid Ahmed Khattak. 

Shahid Khattak is PTI's candidate for NA-34 Karak for the upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25. 

Previously, another video of the PTI chief had surfaced on social media in which while climbing downstairs he was seen elbowing a party member. 

