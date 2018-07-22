Can't connect right now! retry
Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that being son or daughter of a political leader doesn't give anyone enough credential to become a party leader.   

Nisar, while speaking in Geo News's show Jirga, said that his values don't allow him to speak on differences with Nawaz as he is going through a tough time.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led an effective and brave election campaign.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Bilawal's campaign may not give immediate desired result but the PPP will get benefit in the long run, while speaking on Geo News' show Jirga.

Nisar said that he was included in a meeting held between the government and army over Dawn leaks. 

"Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif, Lt General Rizwan Akhtar, General Raheel Sharif were also present in the meeting," he said. "Gen Rizwan said that Maryam Nawaz has no role in the leaks."

The senior politician from Chakri has parted ways with the PML-N. He is contesting the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate on 'jeep' symbol. In media interactions, Nisar maintained that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been showing enmity, not him.

The disgruntled PML-N leader alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to ‘those who verbally abused Nawaz’.

Nisar said that he only asked the party leadership to not go into confrontation with the judiciary and Army. “When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” said the disgruntled PML-N leader.

