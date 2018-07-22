Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that being son or daughter of a political leader doesn't give anyone enough credential to become a party leader.   

Nisar, while speaking in Geo News's show Jirga, said that his values don't allow him to speak on differences with Nawaz as he is going through a tough time.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led an effective and brave election campaign.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Bilawal's campaign may not give immediate desired result but the PPP will get benefit in the long run, while speaking on Geo News' show Jirga.

Nisar said that he was included in a meeting held between the government and army over Dawn leaks. 

"Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif, Lt General Rizwan Akhtar, General Raheel Sharif were also present in the meeting," he said. "Gen Rizwan said that Maryam Nawaz has no role in the leaks."

The senior politician from Chakri has parted ways with the PML-N. He is contesting the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate on 'jeep' symbol. In media interactions, Nisar maintained that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been showing enmity, not him.

The disgruntled PML-N leader alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to ‘those who verbally abused Nawaz’.

Nisar said that he only asked the party leadership to not go into confrontation with the judiciary and Army. “When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” said the disgruntled PML-N leader.

More From Election :

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

 Updated 4 minutes ago
CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

 Updated an hour ago
Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Updated an hour ago
With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

 Updated 9 hours ago
JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

Updated 12 hours ago
Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

 Updated 14 hours ago
From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

 Updated 14 hours ago
ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM