Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan, while addressing a rally in Karachi, remarked that he is competing against the mafia and not politicians. 

The cricketer-turned-politician is addressing a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah. 

Taking a dig at Pakistan Peoples Party, Imran said: "Zardari mafia has been ruling different parts of Sindh. The houses around Bilawal House were forcefully evacuated."

He further added, "These people refer to the system in place in Sindh to be a democracy."

Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership, Imran claimed that Punjab was forcefully occupied by the Sharif family. 

"Abid 'Boxer' accepted that Shehbaz [Sharif] used to encourage him to engage in extrajudicial killings," Imran alleged, adding that the Sharif family laundered money and took the country's money abroad. 

The PPP and PML-N endorsed the charter of democracy just so they could engage in corrupt practices, Imran added. 

Imran, who arrived in Karachi earlier today, is expected to head back to Islamabad at 11:00pm, according to a party spokesperson.

'General election 2018 will prove to be historical'

While addressing media upon arrival to Karachi, he remarked that the party reserves the right to put forward its manifesto while campaigning. 

"Those who rigged elections last time are crying foul now."

The forthcoming General Election 2018 will prove t be "historical", Imran Khan claimed. 

He further shared that he held rallies in Bannu and Karak despite facing threats to life. 

Earlier, he attended a ceremony of Karachi Chambers of Commerce.

