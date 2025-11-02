 
President Zardari to attend Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha

On the sidelines, president will hold important meetings with global and regional leaders

November 02, 2025

President Asif Ali Zardari addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament at the beginning of the 2nd Parliamentary Year at Parliament House in Islamabad on March 10, 2025. — APP
  • Summit focuses on inclusive growth, decent work, and protection.
  • Pakistan to propose Doha-aligned social protection, jobs compact.
  • Zardari to seek financing for green jobs, social protection.

President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, from November 4-6, being held under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly.

The summit will bring together world leaders and policymakers to discuss ways of advancing social development, promoting decent work and employment opportunities, as well as strengthening inclusive safety nets, the President's Secretariat said.

On the sidelines, the president will hold important meetings with global and regional leaders, including the leadership of Qatar, as well as heads of major multilateral forums such as the United Nations and other international organisations.

President Zardari will underscore Pakistan's commitment to inclusive growth and social protection, with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at the centre of efforts to reduce poverty and build resilience among vulnerable groups.

Pakistan's readiness to pilot a Doha-aligned Social Protection and Jobs Compact (2026–28) aimed at expanding coverage to informal workers, persons with disabilities, and children, while promoting decent work and green employment, will also be highlighted.

The initiative aligns national plans with the Doha Political Declaration and global commitments on social protection and financing for development.

President Zardari will underline Pakistan's intent to work closely with development partners and multilateral institutions to mobilise financing for social protection and green employment through mechanisms such as the SDG Stimulus, debt-for-social or climate swaps, and South-South cooperation under China's Global Development Initiative.

He will also reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to translating the outcomes of the Doha Summit into concrete actions that strengthen social protection systems and support sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

