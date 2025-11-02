Journalists' body raises alarm over 'increase in crimes' against media workers

Demonstrators rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

PFUJ urges govt to ensure journalists’ safety.

PM Shehbaz vows justice, press freedom.

Independent journalism facing serious threats: PFUJ



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Sunday expressed grave concern over rising crimes against journalists, reporting a sharp increase in violations during the past year.

Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the journalists' body said that violations of journalists' rights increased by 60% over the past year, with 142 cases reported across the country.

Advertisement

The PFUJ stated that independent journalism and the right to information are “facing serious threats” in Pakistan, urging the government to ensure protection and safety for journalists.

It demanded transparent investigations and accountability in all attacks on journalists, along with compensation for affected media workers.

The body stressed the need for a safe and enabling environment for journalists, saying freedom of expression cannot be guaranteed until those responsible for such attacks are punished.

The PFUJ also called on the government to provide compensation to journalists affected by such attacks across the country.

The journalists’ body stressed a safe and secure environment for media professionals, saying that freedom of expression cannot be guaranteed unless those involved in attacks on journalists are punished.

In his message to commemorate the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the government was fully committed to protecting press freedom and ensuring a safe environment for journalists.

"A free press is the guarantee for a strong, transparent and democratic Pakistan," he said.

Today served as a reminder that a free, informed, and responsible press was the foundation of any democratic society, he said, adding that journalists enabled the public's access to facts and "stood as torchbearers of truth".

"Acts of violence, threats or vengeance against them in the course of their professional duties are, in fact, attacks on freedom of expression," the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz then paid tribute to journalists who face challenges in their work and expressed solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"We will take all necessary measures to guarantee effective investigation of crimes against journalists, deliver justice, and ensure legal action against the perpetrators," he said.

The prime minister urged the international community, media organisations, and civil society to play their part in safeguarding journalists and promoting freedom of expression.