IED attack on Hangu police convoy injures SHO, two other officers

KP police personnel stand guard in Peshawar, on August 7, 2022. — AFP

Injured officers shifted to DHQ Hospital Hangu.

Attack targeted SP Investigation and DSP Tal Mujahid.

Police and attackers engaged in ongoing firefight.

Advertisement

HANGU: Three police officers, including SHO Imranuddin, were wounded on Sunday when an IED struck a convoy of senior police officials in the Doaba area of Hangu, authorities confirmed.

“The attack targeted SP Investigation Abdul Samad, DSP Tal Mujahid, and SHO Imranuddin,” said a police spokesperson, adding that the wounded personnel were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital Hangu, where their condition was stable.

According to police, SHO Imranuddin, Sub-Inspector Jehad Ali, and District Special Branch officer Abid sustained injuries in the blast. Following the explosion, a firefight erupted between police and the attackers in the area.

This incident comes days after a previous blast in Hangu that claimed the life of SP Operations Asad Zubair along with three other police officers. Security forces have launched search operations to track down those responsible.

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

The government has repeatedly urged the Taliban regime to rein in terrorist groups responsible for countless attacks in Pakistan.

However, the Taliban regime largely remained indifferent to Pakistan's demands and provided refuge to multiple terrorist groups targeting security forces and civilians.

Instead of addressing Pakistan's concerns about cross-border terrorism, the Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the border on October 12.

Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated swiftly, killing over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants; however, as many as 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred during the border clashes.

Security forces also conducted strikes inside Afghanistan, including in Kabul, destroying terrorists’ hideouts in the country.

Hostilities between forces of the two nations ceased after Pakistan accepted the Taliban regime's request for a temporary ceasefire on October 17.

Delegations from the two countries later met for talks mediated by Qatar in Doha, where they agreed on a ceasefire agreement.

Turkiye then hosted the second round of talks in Istanbul, which began on October 25.

However, the talks ended inconclusively after four days over what Pakistani authorities described as the Taliban delegation's "illogical" arguments, which they said were "detached from ground realities".

Meanwhile, Pakistan had recommenced talks at the request of mediators Turkey and Qatar to give peace another chance, while repeatedly urging Kabul to act against militants using its territory as a safe haven.