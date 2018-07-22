Army asks Supreme Court to probe, take action on IHC judge's allegations

Can't connect right now! retry
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to "take action" against a Islamabad High Court justice for his "serious allegations" against the "judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency".

In a press release, the Inter Services Public Relations stated: "An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has leveled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.

Judiciary also responsible for current situation of country: Justice Siddiqui

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui says whenever he passes a judgment in a crucial case, a group starts a campaign claiming that there are corruption references ongoing against him

In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly”.

In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, referring to the country's intelligence agencies, had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.

"I was told that if I pass judgments on their directives then the references against me will be withdrawn," he said, adding that, "I was also assured that I will be made the chief justice of Pakistan in September".

Judges' phones are tapped, lives not safe: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

The IHC judge said so in his remarks during hearing of a case pertaining to missing persons

While hearing a case on Wednesday, Justice Siddiqui had claimed that phones of judges are tapped and their lives are not safe.

Hearing a case related to a missing person, Justice Siddiqui had remarked that members of an intelligence agency try to get benches of their choice made and the acts of such individuals should come to the fore.

The IHC judge said in his judgment that intelligence agencies should understand their constitutional responsibility, demanding an end to interference in judiciary, the executive and other institutions.

The verdict read that intelligence agencies should focus on the country, and the perception of a state above the state should be dispelled.

It would be disastrous if interference in other institutions was not ended, it had stated further.

Not under anyone's pressure, clarifies CJP

IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had claimed on Saturday that the judiciary was not working independently

Judiciary working independently: CJP 

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar affirmed that the judiciary is working independently and free from any pressure.

He made the remarks while hearing a case in the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Nisar observed, "I read about the remarks of a judge in Islamabad and was deeply saddened".

"As the head of the judiciary, I assure that we are not under anyone's pressure," he said, adding that, "I strictly clarify that we are working freely and not under anyone's pressure".

SJC approves open trial of reference against Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

Justice Siddiqui has been facing a reference before the SJC for alleged misconduct dating back to more than 18 months

Justice Siddiqui is facing two references against him in the Supreme Judicial Council, which is expected to be heard in an open court as per his request. 

The references pertain to the high court justice's alleged misuse of funds for the refurbishment of his official residence as well as making critical remarks against the army for its role in the Faizabad dharna last year. 

