Money laundering case: SHC approves Talpur's pre-arrest bail petition

LARKANA: A circuit bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday accepted Faryal Talpur's six-day pre-arrest protective bail petition in a money-laundering probe against her and brother Asif Ali Zardari.



A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice into the FIA’s probe of a Rs35 billion money-laundering scam.



The Federal Investigation Agency on July 21 declared the former president and his sister absconders in the money laundering case, which also nominates others including Zardari’s close aide and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai.

The FIA also declared 20 people including Anwar Majeed and his son absconder in the money laundering case.

Justices Irshad Shah and Rasheed Soomro approved Talpur's pre-arrest bail petition. The latter had pleaded that FIA's cases were politically motivated and the purpose of arresting her was to prevent Talpur from contesting polls.