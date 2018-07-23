Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former Chinese envoy praises Shehbaz’s support in CPEC projects

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

Former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong in a letter to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif praised his support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and hoped that the two countries continue to work together.

The former envoy reaffirmed that Pakistan and China enjoy a brotherly and an "all-weather strategic partnership" which has withstood the test of time.

“China highly values its relations with Pakistan and always takes Pakistan as a priority in its diplomacy,” the letter reads.

Weidong named projects like Sahiwal coal project and Orange Metro project, among others, thanking Shehbaz for extending his support during the ambassador’s tenure in Pakistan.

He hoped Shehbaz will continue to contribute to the development to the bilateral relations.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

 Updated an hour ago
Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

 Updated 5 hours ago
Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

Updated 4 hours ago
NAB starts probing alleged irregularities in Peshawar BRT project

NAB starts probing alleged irregularities in Peshawar BRT project

 Updated 5 hours ago
19,800 voters with disabilities to cast their ballot on July 25

19,800 voters with disabilities to cast their ballot on July 25

Updated 6 hours ago
Efforts being made to malign judiciary, says CJP

Efforts being made to malign judiciary, says CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM