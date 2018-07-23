Former Chinese envoy praises Shehbaz’s support in CPEC projects

Former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong in a letter to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif praised his support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and hoped that the two countries continue to work together.



The former envoy reaffirmed that Pakistan and China enjoy a brotherly and an "all-weather strategic partnership" which has withstood the test of time.

“China highly values its relations with Pakistan and always takes Pakistan as a priority in its diplomacy,” the letter reads.

Weidong named projects like Sahiwal coal project and Orange Metro project, among others, thanking Shehbaz for extending his support during the ambassador’s tenure in Pakistan.

He hoped Shehbaz will continue to contribute to the development to the bilateral relations.