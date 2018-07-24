Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Losses of Pakistan Railways stand at Rs40 billion, SC informed

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

Commuters board a train in Rawalpindi. Photo: File 

LAHORE: The losses of Pakistan Railways presently stand at Rs40 billion, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. 

The figure was quoted by the audit officer who presented the forensic audit report of the department in the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, where Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar is hearing cases this week.  

The chief justice issued a notice to the railways' administration on the audit report. He remarked further that if the country's institutions aren’t working, it is difficult to comprehend how the country itself is functioning. 

SC seeks report on losses incurred by Pakistan Railways

Apex court orders report to be completed and submitted within six weeks

In response to a query, the audit officer stated that the department has been plagued by problems for the last 70 years, adding that in the last five years the government failed to take adequate measures to fix the problems.

He informed the court further that out of the total 500 railway stations in the country, systems of only 50 are computerised.

He added that the reason for losses is the irresponsibile attitude of officials and delay in executing projects. 

He also revealed that 70 per cent of railways' revenue goes in the disbursement of pensions.

Supreme Court orders complete audit of Pakistan Railways

The time when institutions were respected has passed, remarks CJP

The chief justice then directed to publish the recommendations mentioned in the report and adjourned the hearing. 

In April this year, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice of losses suffered by Pakistan Railways and ordered an audit to ascertain the extent and cause of the problem. 

How will Pakistan's major political players tackle healthcare?

Three bags containing CNICs found in Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

Nawaz in need of constant medical attention, say doctors

SC seeks records of State Bank governor's appointment

CM takes notice of Peshawar DC's ominous poll preparation remarks

