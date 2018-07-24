Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP secretary hints at threats, law and order challenges during polls

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Tuesday said that they were receiving threats and facing a challenge of maintaining law and order during July 25 polls in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Yaqoob said the voter turnout in 2018 election would be higher than the previous elections held in Pakistan.

"There still are challenges relating to maintenance of law and order; we are receiving different kinds of threats, but [we] want to see tomorrow's election to be peaceful," he said.

The ECP secretary said the time for polling will start from 8am and last until 6pm, adding that results could not be announced before 7pm.

He also said the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) found in Lahore were expired, however, the matter would be probed and facts brought forth.

Yaqoob further told newsmen that the election results would be compiled under the ECP's result management system and urged returning officers (ROs) to post their respective using the ECP's applications.

He admitted that there had been complaints that the ROs had confusion with regard to the system.

The ECP secretary, however, urged the ROs to make the system a success, saying that immediate posting of results through these apps would dispel any doubts.

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 2 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 60 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM