ECP secretary hints at threats, law and order challenges during polls

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Tuesday said that they were receiving threats and facing a challenge of maintaining law and order during July 25 polls in the country.



Speaking to reporters here, Yaqoob said the voter turnout in 2018 election would be higher than the previous elections held in Pakistan.

"There still are challenges relating to maintenance of law and order; we are receiving different kinds of threats, but [we] want to see tomorrow's election to be peaceful," he said.

The ECP secretary said the time for polling will start from 8am and last until 6pm, adding that results could not be announced before 7pm.

He also said the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) found in Lahore were expired, however, the matter would be probed and facts brought forth.

Yaqoob further told newsmen that the election results would be compiled under the ECP's result management system and urged returning officers (ROs) to post their respective using the ECP's applications.

He admitted that there had been complaints that the ROs had confusion with regard to the system.

The ECP secretary, however, urged the ROs to make the system a success, saying that immediate posting of results through these apps would dispel any doubts.