pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
ECP installs result management system for 2018 polls

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

Lahore police has also introduced a smart app for monitoring and promoting General Election 2018/ file photo

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has installed a result management system ahead of General Elections 2018.

The ECP has taken measures to facilitate voters as the nation goes to vote on July 25, Wednesday.

The ECP said it has tested the service twice successfully. Moreover, the authority has also prepared a mobile application for users.

The Presiding Officer who will dispatch results successfully will receive Rs1,000 as reward.

Lahore police has also introduced a smart app for monitoring and promoting General Election 2018.

The app mentions the names and contact numbers of all polling stations, policemen deployed on duty and related officers.

DIG Operations Lahore Shahzad Akbar said that the smart application has geo-tagged all polling stations.

Anyone can reach their respective polling station after identifying it from the application.

Police officials can track the presence of police officers deployed at a polling station through an application.

There is a pink button option for giving news related to a scuffle in a polling station.

