For first time in history, women cast votes in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: Women cast their votes for the first time in the history of Upper Dir as polls opened across the country Wednesday.

Queues of women could be seen outside the polling stations in constituencies NA-5 and PK-12.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier said that any area where women are stopped from or face hindrances in voting could face the election in its constituency becoming invalid.



The ECP said the results of any constituency would be declared invalid should the female turnout be lower than 10 per cent. Any person found involved in or facilitating such a deal may face up to three years in prison.

8 polling agents detained as women stopped from voting in NA-86

Meanwhile, eight polling agents were detained in NA-86 constituency of Mandi Bahauddin after women were not allowed to cast their votes.

Polling is under way in the constituency, the District Police Officer (DPO) said.

"Women are casting votes now," he added.