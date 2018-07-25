Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI chief Imran Khan casts ballot in NA-53, urges nation to vote

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arrives at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the nation to go out and vote in the country's "most crucial election".

Imran was speaking to the media outside a polling station after casting his vote in NA-53 constituency, from where he himself is contesting the election.

This is the most crucial election in Pakistan's history, Imran said, while urging Pakistanis to vote regardless of who they were supporting. 

"I don't ask you to cast your votes for PTI, just cast get out of your houses and do your duty to the country," he said. 

Imran further added that we should care about the country and make use of the vote, adding that my loyalty is with the country, not wealth.

Furthermore, the PTI chief added that international forces want to weaken Pakistan.

ECP takes notice of Imran's media talk 

The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of Imran's speech outside the polling station, stating the talk was in violation of ECP's code of conduct. 

