Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Six policemen among 29 martyred in suicide attack outside Quetta polling station

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

Security officers gather at the site of a blast outside a polling station in Quetta. Photo: Reuters

QUETTA: At least 29 people, including six policemen and two children, were martyred in a suicide blast outside a polling station near Eastern Bypass in Quetta on Wednesday, Civil Hospital spokesperson said.

Thirty-five others were injured in the attack at the Tameer-e-Nau polling station, which took place as millions of Pakistanis voted in the nationwide elections.

Rescue sources said the explosion occurred near a police vehicle on routine patrolling.

A police official said the suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station. 

"The suicide bomber blew himself up when police and FC personnel stopped him from entering the station," the official said.

Polling resumed in the polling station after being suspended briefly, however the number of voters remains low, the presiding officer said.

Balochistan Chief Minister summoned a report on the matter and instructed authorities to provide quality medical facilities to the injured. He also directed security agencies to beef up security in the province.

The border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman, Balochistan was closed by the government on Tuesday for two days in the wake of the general election.

The province suffered the brunt of a series of attacks that killed more than 180 people across Pakistan during the brief but acrimonious election campaign, including a blast in Mastung district which martyred nearly 150 people including local politician Siraj Raisani.

He was one of three election candidates killed by militant attacks during the election campaign.

The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel nationwide to ensure security, bolstered by 450,000 police. 



More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 6 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 17 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 58 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM