Sharif brothers cast their vote in Rajanpur

Nawaz Sharif's namesake. Photo: Geo News screengrab

RAJANPUR: Two brothers who are the namesakes of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif cast their votes as the country went to polls on Wednesday.

Nawaz and Shehbaz, whose father's name is Muhammad Sharif, cast their votes from NA-194, Rajanpur 2.

Speaking to Geo News, the brothers shared that their father named them after the PML-N leaders owing to his "love for the party".

Polling is currently under way across the country for the 11th General Election.



Voting began at 8am and will conclude, without any break, at 6pm across the country's 85,307 polling stations, of which 17,007 have been declared "highly sensitive".

As many as 12,570 candidates are contesting for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election.