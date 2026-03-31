Rain, strong winds likely in Karachi from April 1

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv

Rain is likely to begin in Karachi from the night of April 1, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) saying the chances of showers will be higher on April 2 as a westerly weather system enters Balochistan via Iran.

The Met Office said there would also remain a possibility of rain in Karachi on April 3, while rainfall in some areas could reach 50mm or more.

It warned that strong winds may also accompany the system, with wind speeds likely to reach 50 kilometres per hour or more.

According to the department, the weather system may continue to affect the country until April 4.

In a fresh advisory issued on Monday, the PMD warned of widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across much of the country from April 1 to 4 as a westerly wave moves into southwestern Balochistan before gradually spreading to nearly all provinces over the following days.

Sindh is expected to be among the last provinces affected, with Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and several other cities likely to receive rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms from April 2 through April 4.

The Met Office warned of serious secondary hazards during the period, saying windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, electricity infrastructure, billboards and solar panels, while standing crops in Sindh and other provinces may also be at risk from hail and strong winds.

It added that daytime temperatures are expected to fall noticeably across the country during the spell and advised the public, tourists and travellers to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel.

The PMD said the weather system is expected to persist beyond April 4 and that an updated advisory would be issued in due course.

All concerned authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation during the forecast period, the department said.