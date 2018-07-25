Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
By
Web Desk

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan sent on Wednesday a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for casting his vote in violation of the code of conduct in the General Election 2018.

The ECP has summoned the PTI chief on July 30 in relation to the matter.

Earlier in the day, the secretariat of the ECP referred the matter of Imran’s controversial vote casting to the CEC, sources saud.

The sources added that the video of Imran casting his vote in front of the media was also sent to the ECP high-ups.

Imran not at fault for ballot mistake, PTI’s Faisal Javed says

PTI leader Faisal Javed, while defending the party chairman, said that Imran was not at fault for the mistake during casting his vote.

He stated that media personnel were present there and it was the job of the polling station’s staff to stop them.

Section 185 of the Election Act states that a person can be given a six-month jail sentence and/or fine of Rs1,000 for not casting their vote in secrecy.

Media reports stated that Imran cast his vote in violation of ECP rules.

TV footage showed the PTI chief stamping the ballot paper in full public view at the presiding officer's table instead of inside the polling booth in secret. 

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 5 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 16 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 57 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM