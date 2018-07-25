ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan sent on Wednesday a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for casting his vote in violation of the code of conduct in the General Election 2018.

The ECP has summoned the PTI chief on July 30 in relation to the matter.

Earlier in the day, the secretariat of the ECP referred the matter of Imran’s controversial vote casting to the CEC, sources saud.



The sources added that the video of Imran casting his vote in front of the media was also sent to the ECP high-ups.



Imran not at fault for ballot mistake, PTI’s Faisal Javed says

PTI leader Faisal Javed, while defending the party chairman, said that Imran was not at fault for the mistake during casting his vote.

He stated that media personnel were present there and it was the job of the polling station’s staff to stop them.

Section 185 of the Election Act states that a person can be given a six-month jail sentence and/or fine of Rs1,000 for not casting their vote in secrecy.



Media reports stated that Imran cast his vote in violation of ECP rules.

TV footage showed the PTI chief stamping the ballot paper in full public view at the presiding officer's table instead of inside the polling booth in secret.