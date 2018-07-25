Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry declared party chief Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister while the vote count in the majority of the constituencies is still underway

Meanwhile, the mainstream political parties have raised questions over the credibility of the vote counting process.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal have alleged that their polling agents have been thrown out during the vote count and they are not being given form 45. 

The PTI chairman is scheduled to address party workers tonight.

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM