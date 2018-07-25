PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry declared party chief Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister while the vote count in the majority of the constituencies is still underway



Meanwhile, the mainstream political parties have raised questions over the credibility of the vote counting process.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal have alleged that their polling agents have been thrown out during the vote count and they are not being given form 45.

The PTI chairman is scheduled to address party workers tonight.